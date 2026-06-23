The General Manager of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), Franklin Ngoni Njie, faced an angry reception in Tiko, Fako County, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as frustrated workers openly challenged management over months of unpaid salaries.

The confrontation came after CDC employees staged a two-day protest, once again taking to the streets to demand payment for work already rendered. The demonstration reflects growing frustration among workers, who say they have endured hardship while waiting for unpaid salaries.

In an attempt to calm the crowd, the CDC boss explained that some of the rubber leaving the corporation’s plantations was being used to offset previously incurred expenses rather than generating immediate revenue for salary payments.

His explanation was immediately met with resistance from sections of the crowd, with several workers shouting back that the claims were false. The exchange highlighted the deep mistrust that now exists between CDC management and its workforce.

Faced with mounting criticism, Franklin Ngoni Njie admitted that management had failed to communicate effectively with employees about the corporation’s financial situation and the persistent delays in salary payments.

Workers carrying placards accused the state-owned agro-industrial giant of owing them up to 31 months of salary arrears dating back to 2023. Many insist that repeated promises from management and government officials have failed to translate into meaningful relief for employees and their families.

Once one of the largest employers in Southern Cameroons, the CDC has suffered devastating economic setbacks since the outbreak of the Southern Cameroons war. The conflict severely disrupted plantation activities across Fako, Meme, and other productive areas, resulting in huge financial losses and repeated government bailout interventions.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews