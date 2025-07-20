Renowned Cameroonian lawyer and human rights advocate, Barrister Agbor Balla, has issued a scathing rebuke of calls urging President Paul Biya to seek an unprecedented eighth term in office. Speaking during a recent interview with Germany’s DW News, Balla described such calls as “wicked,” “selfish,” and evidence of leaders who “do not wish anything good for Cameroon.”

Balla, known for his candid stance on national governance issues, said bluntly that Biya’s era is over. “His time is past,” he declared, urging Cameroonians to resist political manipulation by those who benefit from the status quo.

President Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982, has faced increasing criticism over his extended hold on power. While some regime loyalists continue to push for his candidacy in the upcoming elections, voices like Balla’s are amplifying calls for genuine political transition.

With Cameroon’s next presidential elections looming amid widespread economic hardship and regional instability, Barrister Balla’s statements are likely to resonate strongly with a population weary of decades-long leadership.

