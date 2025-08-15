Archbishop Samuel Kleda Warns Cameroon is “Ailing in Every Sector” Ahead of October 12 Election

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Correspondent

Douala, Cameroun – August 15, 2025, 07:18 PM BST

Archbishop Samuel Kleda, the prominent leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of Douala, has issued a sobering warning as Cameroon approaches its October 12, 2025, presidential election. The religious leader declared that the nation is “ailing in every sector,” attributing the country’s struggles to rampant corruption, poor leadership, and the persistence of ongoing crises. His call for new leadership underscores a growing sentiment of urgency among Cameroonians seeking change.

In his latest statement, delivered 8th August, Kleda highlighted the multifaceted challenges facing the nation, including the protracted Anglophone crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions, escalating insecurity in the Far North due to Boko Haram insurgency, and a faltering economy that has left many struggling. “Cameroon is ailing in every sector,” he said, emphasizing the need for a leadership overhaul to address these deep-rooted issues.

The archbishop’s remarks carry significant weight, given his reputation as a moral voice in Cameroon. Notably, Kleda was absent from a recent meeting of bishops at the Unity Palace, where religious leaders traditionally engage with President Paul Biya’s administration. His absence has sparked speculation about a rift or deliberate distancing, though Kleda has continued to speak out through pastoral letters and public addresses, maintaining his critical stance on governance.

Kleda’s warning aligns with his long-standing advocacy for moral renewal and electoral reforms. He has repeatedly called for transparency and accountability, urging leaders to prioritize the welfare of citizens over personal gain. As the election nears, his words are expected to resonate with opposition groups and civil society, who have intensified efforts to challenge the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) after decades of dominance under Biya.

The timing of Kleda’s statement, just two months before the polls, adds a layer of moral urgency to the political landscape. With the Anglophone crisis claiming thousands of lives since 2016 and economic hardships deepening, his call for new leadership could galvanize support for candidates promising reform. However, the government has yet to respond officially to the archbishop’s critique, though past reactions to similar statements have often been met with silence or defensive rhetoric.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments as Cameroon heads toward this pivotal election, with Archbishop Kleda’s voice likely to play a key role in shaping public discourse.