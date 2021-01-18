Connect with us

Buea Gun Exchanges: One Dead Several Injured
Buea Locals Panic Over Severe Gunshots

Thunderous Gunshots In Buea Hours To CHAN Kick-off

Ambazonian War Of Independence: French Cameroun's Soldiers Perish Days To CHAN

Outrage Over Mautu killings As Right Groups Demand Justice

Mautu Shootings Sparks Consternation

IG Warns CAF On Stakes Surrounding CHAN

Colonial soldiers invade some neighborhoods in Buea causing severe havoc

Bambui Population in Grieve Over Colonial Killings

Christmas: The Justice We Need

Published

4 days ago

on

Buea Gun Exchanges: One Dead Several Injured

By Mbah Godlove.

Following a forceful gun battle which ensured in Buea between Restoration fighters and French Cameroun Soldiers, at least one person has been reported dead.

BN can now confirm that the Bwitingi thunderous gunshots was a showdown between Pro-independence fighters and colonial forces.

The Ambazonian fighters had a better part of the fight as the alien soldiers recorded severe casualties.

Growing frustration in the den of the Colonial military made them to shoot to death an unarmed civilian as they retreated from the locality after 6am earlier this morning.

Thousands of La Republic du Cameroun troops were recently deployed to Buea and Victoria ahead a disbanded African Nations Championship in Ambazonia.

