The recent killing of at least two La République du Cameroun (LRC) soldiers in Likoko Native, along the Munyenge-Muyuka axis of Fako County, has raised fresh questions about claims by the colonial administration that the Southern Zone is under total security control.

Speaking during a security meeting in Mamfe, Manyu County, last week, the colonial governor of the occupied Southern Zone, Bernard Okalia Bilai, declared that insecurity had been largely contained across the territory. He based his assessment on the relative decline in major violent incidents recorded in recent months.

However, only days after those declarations, armed confrontations resurfaced in Likoko Native. Reports indicate that Ambazonia Restoration Forces carried out an operation that left two LRC soldiers dead. Fighters who claimed responsibility for the attack further alleged that weapons were seized from the fallen troops.

Even before the governor’s remarks, signs of insecurity had already been reported in Buea, the capital of Fako County. Incidents in Mile 15 and Bomaka, situated on the outskirts of the city, had highlighted the continued volatility of the security situation despite official assurances from the colonial administration.

Following the killings in Likoko Native, former Ambazonia spokesperson Capo Daniel claimed that Restoration Forces were undergoing training in neighbouring Nigeria and could launch additional operations in the coming days. These claims remain unverified, with neither the governments of Cameroon nor Nigeria publicly confirming or dismissing them.

While authorities may point to a reduction in large-scale confrontations as evidence of improved security, the latest attack in Likoko Native suggests that Restoration Forces continue to maintain operational capacity in parts of Ground Zero. The incident serves as a reminder that the conflict remains unresolved despite repeated declarations from Yaoundé-appointed officials that the situation is fully under control.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews