By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

In what many observers describe as broad daylight political maneuvering, the ruling cabal in La République du Cameroun has reportedly pushed through constitutional adjustments designed to consolidate power and prolong the grip of the Yaoundé establishment. The move, critics argue, signals that the regime has no intention of relinquishing control anytime soon, even as questions over succession continue to dominate political discourse in French Cameroun.

According to reports from the National Assembly and Senate sessions that recently wrapped up in Yaoundé, the constitutional amendment introduces the creation of an appointed Vice President. Under the proposed framework, the Vice President would be handpicked by the Head of State and, despite holding limited authority, would automatically assume power in the event of the president’s death or inability to discharge his duties. Analysts say the arrangement effectively bypasses any competitive transition and keeps succession firmly within the ruling circle.

Critics of the move view the constitutional change as a calculated effort by long-standing power brokers from Yaoundé, Ebolowa, and Bertoua to maintain control after the eventual exit of Paul Biya, who has ruled since 1982. They argue that rather than opening space for democratic renewal, the amendment entrenches the same political elite that has dominated the country for decades.

Speculation has also emerged regarding who could occupy the newly created position. While some voices have floated the possibility of appointing an individual from Ambazonia to create an illusion of inclusion, many believe the position could go to Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, often perceived as a key power broker within the presidency. Observers point to his long-standing proximity to Biya and influence within the administrative machinery as justification for such claims.

However, within Ambazonian circles, the debate is viewed as irrelevant to the restoration struggle. Many insist that Ambazonians are not seeking symbolic appointments within La République’s structures but remain focused on the quest for complete independence. To them, the creation of a Vice President is seen as a distraction that does not address the root causes of the conflict.

With the vote reportedly passing through both chambers without major resistance, attention now shifts to the implementation phase. As the Yaoundé regime tightens its succession plans, Ambazonians maintain that no constitutional reshuffling in French Cameroun will alter their determination to pursue self-determination and sovereignty.