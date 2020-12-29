Connect with us

Colonial soldiers invade some neighborhoods in Buea causing severe havoc
Bambui Population in Grieve Over Colonial Killings

Christmas: The Justice We Need

Dienyi Villagers In Total Consternation: Colonial Military Slaughter Five

Colonial Transporter Ill-treats Ambazonia Detainees

Mysterious Death of Young Man Emits Pathos in Tombel

Call For Immediate Negotiation Triggers Fear In French Cameroun

Ndian Traditional Rulers Connive With Colonial Regime To Sabotage Freedom Course

UB Students Must Respect Lockdown For Safety: GZDF

Ambazonia War of Independence: Church Leaders Express Outrage Over Military Option.

4 days ago

Extortion, Torture, Massive Arrest By Colonial Elements in Buea

By Mbah Godlove

Colonial soldiers invade some neighborhoods in Buea causing severe havoc.

Sources say major localities including Bwitingi, were raided beginning 5:30 am December 29, 2020.

The soldiers who were armed to the teeth, forced their way into homes, extorting money, torturing those who resisted to succumb, as well as perpetrated wanton arrests.

The residence of a University of Buea lecturer was stormed and at gunpoint demanded huge sums of money.

“Your colleagues had been earlier on and I gave them money,” he told the second contingent of colonial soldiers who came in less than two hours after their comrades.

“We are not our colleagues, you gave them and not us,” one of them responded as he charged close to him, ready to trigger.

Afraid of his life, the victim offered them some banknotes.

Ransacking of homes in Ambazonia has become a new normal for French Cameroun forces who have embrace the art as a way to raise money.

