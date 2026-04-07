Transporters Declare Sit-In as Hold-Ups, Passenger Harassment Paralyze Bambui–Foundong Stretch

By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

Commercial drivers operating along the Bambui–Foundong stretch in Mezam County have openly expressed frustration over what they describe as unbearable exploitation from both colonial occupation forces and armed restoration fighters. The disgruntled transporters say their daily operations have become increasingly difficult as multiple checkpoints and repeated demands for money continue to choke movement on the busy road.

Local sources revealed that the drivers are now preparing for a sit-in protest to demonstrate their anger over the deteriorating situation. According to the transporters, persistent hold-ups along the Bambui–Foundong axis often result in unnecessary delays and, in some cases, the harassment of passengers. They insist that the road, which serves as a vital link for civilians and traders, has turned into a corridor of fear and financial drain.

Drivers recounted that last Saturday, not fewer than fifteen passengers were reportedly pulled aside for questioning by armed fighters. The incident, they say, significantly slowed down transport activities and created panic among travelers. Many drivers argue that such interruptions discourage passengers from using the route and negatively affect their already fragile livelihoods.

Adding to the tension, colonial soldiers stationed along the same road have allegedly been telling drivers that they must “collect their own share” before allowing any payments to go to the fighters. The transporters described the situation as a dangerous cycle of extortion, insisting that civilians should not be caught between competing demands from both sides.

It is against this backdrop that the drivers have announced a sit-in protest aimed at drawing attention to what they call systematic exploitation. While acknowledging that passengers may temporarily suffer from the protest action, the transporters maintain that the move is necessary to restore sanity, safety, and dignity for civilians using the Bambui–Foundong road. They say only a decisive stand will end the harassment and allow normal life to gradually return to the area.