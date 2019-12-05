University Of Bamenda lecturers on strike.

UBa lecturers on strike.

By Mbah Godlove.

Lecturers of the University of Bamenda (UBa) have begun observing a sit-in strike.

The teachers announced the strike action on Tuesday, December 3 following what they described as a growing state of insecurity in Bambili, a locality hosting UBa.

The disgruntled teachers who stayed home for a second day said the colonial regime of French Cameroun has failed to protect them against gone men who often torment them along the Bambui-Bambili stretch of road almost on a daily basis.

About 24 hours ago, a UBa lecturer was whisked off to an unknown destination. The latest victim is just one out of a myriad who have been abducted and forced to pay heavy sums of money to secure their release. Students who showed up on campus on Wednesday, December 4 to take continuous assessment were were frustrated at the absence of the lecturers concerned.

Meantime, the protesting teachers have vowed not to step foot in class if the Biya government does not address their worry.

The occupational regime has implanted militias to pose as Restoration Fighters in other to strain the cordial relationship that the Ambazonian population has with the Fighters.

Bareta News reliable sources say the kidnap of teachers and students is a new tactic that French Cameroun is raising revenue to sustain the war Dictator, Paul Biya slammed on Southern Cameroons on November 30, 2017.