Cameroun Goes Mad Again, begging Foreign Diplomats

By Mark Bareta BARA

I hear Cameroun says they want to reconstruct Ambazonia they destroyed. They are begging foreigners for money. These are people who did the following:

1. They created commissions and committees to solve the issue ignoring the first step of resolving a conflict. Nothing changes

2. They created a disarmament committee ignoring the first step of resolving a conflict. Nothing changes

3. They created a thing called national dialogue ignoring the first step of resolving a conflict. Nothing changes

4. They did fundraising collecting millions to offer to help the people within and without Ambazonia ignoring the first step in conflict resolution. Nothing changes

5. They abducted, maimed, killed and burnt communities ignoring the first step of conflict resolution. Nothing changes

6. They sent delegations abroad pretending to talk to the diaspora, ignoring the first step of conflict resolution. Nothing changes

7. They used clergymen to do their bidding ignoring the first step of conflict resolution. Nothing changes

8. And now they gathered diplomats begging money to reconstruct Ambazonia while at the same time, they airlifted their SDOs to communities to install them in a bushy empty stadium, ignoring the first step of resolving conflict. Nothing changes

What have we not seen?

The only thing which does not change is the fact that what is going on is war corruption. The war is a means to stock the pockets of these government officials. They know that all the things they do above, nothing will change but so long as it brings in millions of cfa, it’s an opportunity for anyone to chop his or her own money while they can. It’s a farm for them

My Fellow Ambazonians, what else can we do? You and I know that we have just one mission. Cameroun is yet to break, we must sustain the war, provide more guns to help protect our communities, protect our forces so that they can sustain the war of independence until it is over. Yes, we can

