Tibor Nagy Signals Potential Shift in U.S. Policy on Cameroon as Trump Becomes President-Elect

By Mark Bareta, CEO of BaretaNews

In a significant development for Ambazonia’s quest for self-determination, Tibor Nagy, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, recently hinted at a potential shift in U.S. policy toward Cameroon’s treatment of its Anglophone population. Following the election of Donald Trump as President-elect, Nagy tweeted, “If Prez Trump selects certain people whose names have come up for high-level posts, the Yaoundé regime will get much more pressure over its mistreatment of its Anglophone population. Cameroon Govt has gotten a relatively free ride with Biden; hopefully, that will change.”

With Trump set to assume office, Nagy’s words bring renewed hope to Ambazonians who have long sought meaningful U.S. intervention in their struggle against the oppressive tactics of the Cameroonian government. Ambazonian leaders and supporters are now speculating on the potential impact of a Trump administration that includes figures like Nagy—known for their commitment to human rights and Africa’s autonomy.

A Potential Ally in High Office

Tibor Nagy has been one of the most vocal advocates for Ambazonian rights, frequently condemning Cameroon’s harsh treatment of its Anglophone regions. His statement suggests optimism that a Trump-led administration might prioritise holding Yaoundé accountable. With the right people in high-level roles, the U.S. could finally exert the pressure needed to push Cameroon into addressing human rights abuses and exploring a negotiated solution for Ambazonia.

Anticipated Pressure on Cameroon

Under the Biden administration, Cameroon faced relatively little consequence for its actions in the Anglophone crisis, despite calls for intervention from human rights organizations and advocates like Nagy. Now, as Trump prepares to take office, there is growing expectation that his administration may impose stronger diplomatic and economic pressure on Yaoundé. Such actions would signal to the international community that the U.S. no longer tolerates Cameroon’s treatment of its Anglophone population and is serious about supporting Ambazonia’s fight for justice.

What This Could Mean for Ambazonia

With Nagy’s influence and Trump’s approach to foreign policy, Ambazonia might see unprecedented support from the U.S. Increased international attention and a stronger stance on human rights abuses could spur other nations to join in condemning Cameroon’s actions. Additionally, U.S. pressure could facilitate humanitarian aid for displaced persons in Ambazonian regions, along with increased calls for peace talks.

Nagy’s tweet underscores the importance of high-level U.S. appointments for marginalized regions like Ambazonia. For Southern Cameroonians, the combination of Trump’s presidency and the potential return of advocates like Tibor Nagy offers a glimmer of hope that their struggle for justice may finally gain traction on the international stage.