Tears In Tiko Over Colonial Military Raids
Published

16 hours ago

on

Tears In Tiko Over Colonial Military Raids

By Mbah Godlove.

Inhabitants of Likomba, Tiko Local Government Area have remained in tears following a colonial military invasion of the locality.

Earlier on Monday September 28, soldiers raided the area, abducting scores of men.

The activity of the said regime forces is not unconnected to the traditional Monday Ghost Town operation in Ambazonia which was highly respected in Tiko.

A source in Likomba disclosed that French Cameroun uniformed men, in their usual door to door fashion took away unarmed Ambazonian youth to a nearby colonial gendarmerie station where they were subjected to serve torture.

BaretaNews sources revealed that those who had cash on them were freed minutes after their abduction.

Meantime, residents have continued to express fear over the safety of their property and themselves as forces of occupation multiply their barbarism in the local government area.

