Southern Cameroons Conflict: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Ongoing Crisis

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

Yaoundé, Cameroon – 9 August 2025

In a powerful statement from Yaoundé Central Prison, Penn Terence Khan, a prominent voice in the Southern Cameroons struggle, has reiterated the urgent need for dialogue to resolve the protracted conflict that has plagued the region for nearly a decade. His words, delivered on 9 August 2025, underscore a critical truth: “Conflicts arise when people refuse to DIALOGUE. The SOUTHERN CAMEROONS QUESTION that the PAUL BIYA REGIME has refused to resolve for 9 years is PARAMOUNT and any solution that does not tackle the root causes of the Southern Cameroons Conflict is meaningless.”

The Southern Cameroons crisis, rooted in decades of marginalization and unaddressed grievances, has escalated into a full-blown conflict since 2016, marked by violence, displacement, and loss of life. The refusal of the Paul Biya regime to engage in meaningful dialogue has only deepened the divide, leaving communities shattered and thousands, like Khan, imprisoned or displaced.

Khan’s statement highlights the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict—issues of identity, governance, and historical injustices—rather than pursuing superficial solutions. The call for dialogue is not new, yet it remains unheeded by the government, which has favored militarized responses over negotiation. This approach has drawn widespread criticism from activists, international observers, and the Southern Cameroonian diaspora, who argue that sustainable peace is impossible without inclusive talks.

As the crisis enters its ninth year, the human toll continues to mount. Schools remain shuttered, villages are deserted, and families are torn apart. From his cell, Khan’s message is a stark reminder that the path to peace lies in open, honest, and inclusive dialogue—a process the Biya regime has consistently avoided.

The international community is once again urged to pressure Yaoundé to prioritize negotiations that address the Southern Cameroons Question head-on. Without such efforts, Khan warns, any proposed solution will remain hollow, perpetuating a cycle of unrest and suffering.

Andre Momo is a senior correspondent for BaretaNews, covering human rights and political developments in Cameroon.