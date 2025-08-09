Ambazonia Forces Strike in Bingo: Two Cameroonian Soldiers Killed in Latest Clash

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

Bingo, Northwest Region – 9 August 2025

In a bold morning ambush, Ambazonian fighters have claimed the lives of two Cameroonian soldiers in the volatile town of Bingo, escalating the ongoing conflict in the Southern Cameroons. Sergeant Hamza Ngapantoui and Corporal (CL) Amos, the latter a recent recruit who joined the army just one year ago, were killed at approximately 10 AM today. Sources close to the Ambazonian Forces confirmed the attack, highlighting it as part of the continued resistance against the occupying forces of the Paul Biya regime.

Eyewitness accounts describe a swift and targeted operation where Ambazonian combatants engaged a military patrol, resulting in the fatalities. Images circulating among activists show the soldiers (pictured left in military attire), underscoring the human cost of the protracted war. This incident adds to the mounting toll on Cameroonian troops, with reports indicating that 1,758 soldiers have lost their lives since the conflict erupted in 2016.

The attack in Bingo comes amid heightened tensions in the Northwest Region, where Ambazonian forces have intensified operations to assert control over what they term their sovereign territory. Local residents report increased military presence in response, raising fears of retaliatory actions that could further endanger civilians already caught in the crossfire.

Ambazonian leaders have repeatedly stated that such actions are defensive measures against the regime’s aggression, which has included widespread human rights abuses, village burnings, and extrajudicial killings. International observers, including Human Rights Watch and the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, have documented over 6,000 deaths in the conflict, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Displacement figures stand at nearly one million, painting a grim picture of a humanitarian crisis that shows no signs of abating.

As the war enters its ninth year, calls for dialogue remain unheeded by Yaoundé. Activists urge the international community to intervene and pressure the Biya government to address the root causes of the Southern Cameroons question, including historical injustices and demands for self-determination.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments in Bingo and across Ambazonia, providing updates as they emerge.

Andre Momo is a senior correspondent for BaretaNews, specializing in conflict reporting and human rights in the Southern Cameroons.