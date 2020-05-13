BaretaNews

News

Mutegene Bikers Demand Release of Bike

Posted on

Mutegene Bikers Demand Release of Bikes

By Mbah Godlove.

Hundreds of Bike riders from Mutengene have stormed the office of the colonial Divisional Officer of Tiko LGA to clamour for the release of their bikes.

Sources say over 50 bikes were confiscated by colonial forces for not wearing face masks while at work.

The victims were later asked by the Mayor to pay 25 thousand Franca each as punishment to recover their bikes.

During a peace walk to the Divisional officer on Wednesday May 13, the frustrated riders said their bikes were their only source of income, stressing there was no money to pay.

The occupational administrator on his part, told the protesters to go home and that their worry would be addressed.

The bikers however left unhappy because they were ordered to pay 12 thousand Franca each to have the over 50 impounded bikes.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

POPULAR

To Top

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.