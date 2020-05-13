Mutegene Bikers Demand Release of Bike

Mutegene Bikers Demand Release of Bikes

By Mbah Godlove.

Hundreds of Bike riders from Mutengene have stormed the office of the colonial Divisional Officer of Tiko LGA to clamour for the release of their bikes.

Sources say over 50 bikes were confiscated by colonial forces for not wearing face masks while at work.

The victims were later asked by the Mayor to pay 25 thousand Franca each as punishment to recover their bikes.

During a peace walk to the Divisional officer on Wednesday May 13, the frustrated riders said their bikes were their only source of income, stressing there was no money to pay.

The occupational administrator on his part, told the protesters to go home and that their worry would be addressed.

The bikers however left unhappy because they were ordered to pay 12 thousand Franca each to have the over 50 impounded bikes.