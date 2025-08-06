Jovi Condemns Violent Rhetoric: “We Don’t Need Elections to Build Northwest and Southwest”

By Andre Momo

6 August 2025

Cameroonian rapper and producer Jovi, known for his sharp social commentary, has weighed in on the intensifying discourse surrounding the Anglophone Crisis, urging a shift away from radicalism and toward unity and reconstruction.

In a powerful public statement shared via his social media channels, Jovi denounced calls for violent resistance and condemned the emotional manipulation of victims of the crisis, stating that such narratives only serve to worsen the plight of communities in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

“It is indeed very unwise to encourage anyone to do anything radical, violent or rebellious. Knowing the consequences. It only destroys – it never builds!”, Jovi warned, calling out what he described as a “lack of empathy and understanding” from those who fan the flames of extremism from the sidelines.

Jovi’s remarks come amid growing frustration over the lack of meaningful progress in resolving the near decade-long conflict. As political actors and international observers debate the merits of elections as a solution, the artist shifted the focus to grassroots efforts, declaring:

“We don’t need elections to build the Northwest and Southwest as a people. We need each other!”

A Call to Protect Artists, Not Weaponise Them

Jovi also criticized what he sees as the exploitation of artists and public figures, accusing some of using them as symbolic pawns without offering real support:

“Pushing artists or entertainers you barely support to the battle. Emotional blackmail of the victims and not the oppressor – it’s just the chaos every oppressor wants.”

The artist’s comments reflect a deeper frustration shared by many in the creative industry, who often find themselves caught between public expectation and personal safety, especially in volatile political climates.

He further highlighted historical parallels with anti-colonial struggles, lamenting the erasure of those who made genuine sacrifices:

“How do you think those who fought colonialism were killed?! The confusion of not knowing the ones making the real sacrifices and protecting them. Sad!”

Beyond Political Processes: A Community Approach

In distancing himself from reliance on elections as a pathway to peace or development, Jovi urged communities in the Anglophone regions to take ownership of their own recovery through unity and mutual support.

His stance challenges dominant narratives that equate institutional processes with progress. It also questions the effectiveness of top-down interventions, particularly when they are detached from the lived realities of local populations.

Reaction and Debate

While some online commentators praised Jovi for his honesty and courage, others accused him of oversimplifying the structural causes of the conflict or misrepresenting the role of political engagement.

Nevertheless, Jovi’s intervention adds a critical voice to a conversation that often sidelines cultural leaders and community actors who live and work in the affected regions.

As the crisis enters yet another uncertain phase, his message is clear: the healing of the Northwest and Southwest cannot be outsourced—it must begin with empathy, responsibility, and grassroots collaboration.