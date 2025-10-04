Hunter Becomes the Hunted as Colonial CPDM Militants in Ambazonia Mount Presidential Election Banner in Hiding

By Mbah Godlove

The people of Kumbo, Bui County, woke up to a shocking sight on Saturday morning — a campaign banner bearing the image of dictator Paul Biya stealthily mounted overnight. Locals say the banner was hoisted under the cover of darkness by militants of the colonial CPDM party, out of fear of Ambazonian freedom fighters who have long banned colonial election activities in the area.

Residents argue that the decision to mount the banner at night exposes the fear and desperation of the regime’s supporters.

“Supporters of the colonial regime know how serious freedom fighters are when they say no to anything that threatens the struggle,” one local remarked.

For years, colonial elections have been outlawed across Ambazonia, with resistance movements warning against any attempt to impose Yaoundé’s authority on the territory. The latest act by CPDM loyalists underscores their growing isolation and the extent to which even symbolic acts of allegiance to the regime now carry grave risks.

The French Cameroun presidential election, scheduled for October 12, has seen candidates crisscrossing regions under Yaoundé’s control in search of votes. But in Ambazonia, the story is different. The territory is set to remain completely shut down as a powerful message of defiance against what the people see as the illegal occupation of their homeland.

A national lockdown, which began on October 6, is now in its final weeks and will last until the 14th, effectively paralyzing all colonial activities.

Paul Biya’s forces, long accused of treating Ambazonia as their personal property, can now only manage to display campaign materials under the cover of darkness — a stark symbol of how much the tides have turned.

Indeed, the hunter has become the hunted, as Ambazonia’s struggle for freedom reaches a decisive crescendo.