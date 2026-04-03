On April 2, the residents of Buea, particularly around the GCE Board stretch, were startled by a natural disaster as heavy runoff water cascaded down from the slopes of Mount Fako, causing widespread destruction.

Eyewitness accounts say the water roared through Ewonda village, sweeping into homes and turning streets into streams within minutes. Residents describe the incident as sudden and alarming, catching many off guard as the waters invaded compounds without warning.

What raised more concern among locals was the unusually dark colour of the floodwater. Many link the phenomenon to the volcanic nature of Mount Fako, a mountain long known to the people of Ambazonia for both its beauty and unpredictable temperament.

Floodwaters have inundated several homes in the GCE Board neighbourhood. Families are counting losses as properties are submerged and household items destroyed. At the time of this report, no human life has been lost, though fear and uncertainty grip the community.

Old residents say the current flood is not the first time Great Soppo has faced such a situation. They recall similar occurrences in past years, especially during periods of intense rainfall, when the mountain releases heavy runoff down its slopes.

As of now, there has been no official word from colonial authorities in Buea. The people must manage the aftermath while closely monitoring the skies and the ever-watchful Mount Fako.