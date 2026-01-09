By Mbah Godlove

A feared and highly decorated non-state warlord fighting for the independence of Ambazonia has resurfaced just days after soldiers loyal to La République du Cameroun announced that he had been killed.

Earlier reports by government forces claimed that General Ba Sah and his second-in-command were among seven separatist fighters killed during an ambush. The incident reportedly occurred along the Mesajeh–Nkambe stretch of road during a coordinated military operation.

While BN can confirm that several restoration fighters, as separatist combatants are commonly known, lost their lives in the French Cameroun–led attack earlier this week, reports of the death of General Ba Sah and his deputy have proven to be false. The Cameroon News Agency and other local media outlets reported on Friday, January 8, that both commanders were alive and unharmed.

Available information indicates that the two leaders are currently mourning the loss of their fallen fighters. Sources suggest that a lockdown may soon be announced in their honor to recognize their contribution to the Anglophone struggle. In the meantime, General Ba Sah has ordered that the deceased fighters be given a dignified burial, while plans to formally commemorate their legacy are still under consideration.

Since the outbreak of the separatist conflict in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions, Donga Mantung Division has remained largely under the influence of armed separatist groups seeking to restore the independence of Southern Cameroons, also known as Ambazonia. The conflict, now in its tenth year, shows little sign of abating as the Yaoundé government under President Paul Biya, 93, continues to resist calls for inclusive dialogue and international mediation.

The prolonged fighting has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, the displacement of nearly one million people, and the destruction of entire villages, deepening what observers describe as one of Central Africa’s most protracted humanitarian crises.