Defiant Fons of the Northwest: Bafut, Nso, and Kom Monarchs Reject Biya’s Etoudi Charade

By Andre Momo

In a powerful act of silent rebellion, the revered Fons of Bafut, Nso, and Kom—HRM Abumbi II, HRM Sehm Mbinglo I, and HRM Ndzi II—stood conspicuously absent from the parade of traditional rulers summoned to Etoudi’s Unity Palace on Wednesday. While their peers flocked to the gilded halls to rubber-stamp President Paul Biya’s bid for another seven-year term at the age of 92, these monarchs chose a different path, one that has ignited admiration across the Northwest Region and beyond. Their boycott, shrouded in mystery yet loud in its implications, has become a beacon of resistance against a regime that has clung to power for 42 years, leaving a trail of repression, poverty, and division in its wake.

The absence of these prominent Fons from the Etoudi spectacle speaks volumes in a nation where traditional rulers are revered as custodians of culture and moral authority. The people of the Northwest, battered by the ongoing Anglophone crisis and disillusioned by decades of centralized misrule, have been quick to hail their monarchs’ refusal to participate in what many see as a degrading ritual of loyalty to Biya’s crumbling empire. Social media posts and community voices have erupted in praise, calling the Fons of Bafut, Nso, and Kom “true protectors of the people” who have preserved their dignity by rejecting the regime’s invitation. Their silence is not just a snub—it’s a thunderous statement that the Northwest will not be complicit in legitimizing a government that has marginalized its people for generations.

Contrast this with the disheartening sight of other Fons, who, by their presence at Unity Palace, lent their ancestral titles to a regime notorious for electoral fraud, human rights abuses, and the violent suppression of Anglophone aspirations. These rulers, once symbols of cultural pride, now face a barrage of criticism for what many in the Northwest call a “loss of dignity.” By aligning with a government that has fueled the deaths of thousands in the Anglophone regions, displaced countless others, and neglected basic development, these attendees have betrayed the very communities they claim to represent. Their march to Etoudi, whether driven by coercion or opportunism, stands in stark contrast to the principled stance of Bafut, Nso, and Kom, whose absence has become a rallying cry for those yearning for justice.

At the heart of this farce lies President Paul Biya’s regime, a 42-year juggernaut that thrives on co-opting traditional and religious leaders to project an illusion of unity. The Etoudi gatherings—whether with Fons, traditional rulers from the West, Imams, or bishops—are a calculated move to shore up support as elections approach, a desperate bid to mask the regime’s eroding legitimacy. But the people are not fooled. The Northwest, scarred by military crackdowns and economic neglect, knows too well the cost of Biya’s rule. The Fons who attended Unity Palace may have hoped to secure favors or avoid reprisals, but their presence only deepens the divide between them and their subjects, who see their actions as a betrayal of ancestral values rooted in resistance to oppression.

While the reasons for the boycott by the Fons of Bafut, Nso, and Kom remain undisclosed, their absence resonates as a powerful act of defiance. These are not just monarchs; they are symbols of a region that has endured unimaginable hardship under Biya’s iron fist. Their refusal to validate a regime that has failed to address the Anglophone crisis or deliver on promises of prosperity speaks to a deeper truth: true leadership does not bow to power; it stands with the people. Voices from the Northwest have called this a “proud moment,” a reminder that their Fons remain guardians of their heritage, not pawns in Yaoundé’s political games.

As Cameroon hurtles toward another election likely marred by manipulation, the courage of HRM Abumbi II, HRM Sehm Mbinglo I, and HRM Ndzi II offers a glimmer of hope. Their boycott challenges not only their peers but every Cameroonian to question the status quo. To the Fons who attended Etoudi: your people deserve better than your acquiescence. To Biya’s regime: your summons cannot silence the Northwest’s resolve. And to the Fons of Bafut, Nso, and Kom: your absence is a crown of honor, a testament to the enduring spirit of a region that will not be broken. Cameroon is watching, and history will remember your stand.