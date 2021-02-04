Connect with us

We're Tired Of This Unending War: Colonial Paramilitary Personnel
Published

14 hours ago

on

We’re Tired Of This Unending War: Colonial Paramilitary Personnel

By Mbah Godlove

A French Cameroun military officer who has been taking part in the Ambazonia war of Independence says most of them are tired of the unending fights with restoration forces.

A female police officer revealed to BaretaNews recently that, most of her colleagues in Buea who have been on the battlefield, are now frustrated and tired of the damage they encounter day-after-day.

She quoted a uniform man as saying: “We are tired of this war. We thought we would defeat Ambazonian fighters easily and in a short while.”

The statement comes after several conflict experts are calling on the colonial regime of French Cameroon to seek lasting solution by embracing the Swiss led mediation call.

