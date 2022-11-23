Connect with us

Colonial Brutality Crescendos As Young Man Is Disappeared From Hospital Bed
Moja Moja Could Soon Pay For Atrocities On Ambazonians

Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral

Ambazonian PWDs Observe International Day in Pain And Anguish

Act Of Theft Multiplies In Bambili As Festive Period Approaches

Colonial Regional Vice Council President Sends Desperate Words To Yaounde Regime

Kumba-Buea Road: Colonial Soldier Sexually Assaults Teenager

Denizens Pay Price of Kumba Road Multiple Colonial Control Posts

Ambazonians Observe 40th Anniversary Of Colonial New Deal Regime In Agony

Tension Among Colonial Administrators After Abortive Wum Attack.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

A young man has been denied treatment and whisked from a hospital bed by French Cameroun soldiers.

Sources say a contingent of heavily armed colonial Uniformed offices raided the Bamenda regional hospital, Thursday, November 17, moving from ward to ward in search of Ambazonian fighters.

Thursday’s crackdown did not go in favor of a young Ambazonian patient who was brutally carried away by the French Cameroun troops.

The unfortunate victim whose identity remains unknown we have learned had bullet wounds on his body.

Relatives have however maintained that he is not an Ambazonian fighter.

They have also decried the fact that they have been unable to see or hear from the young man since his disappearance from the hospital 4 days ago.

There are fears that he might have been brutally killed by the colonial soldiers who continue to go after innocent civilians.

