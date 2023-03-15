Buea Population Grieve As Colonial Soldiers Led By Moja Moja Drop Corpses Of Two Young Men

Buea Population Grieve As Colonial Soldiers Drop Corpses Of Two Young Men.

By Mbah Godlove.

Residents of Muea, a locality in Buea, capital of Ambazonia have been in grief following the depositing of two corpses in their neighbourhood by French Cameroun forces.

About 5 pm Wednesday March 15, the regime soldiers dropped off the remains of two young men whose identities remain unknown.

According to our informants on the ground, the colonial regime forces revealed to the population that the mortal remains were those of two Ambazonia fighters who have been wreaking havoc in Fako county.

They alleged that the duo were killed while plotting a coup to raid a colonial military control post.

Popular opinion in Muea however holds that the corpses are those of ordinary denizens who might have been victims of a colonial military attack of Muea residents two days ago.

At the time of this report, the two dead bodies are still lying in Muea pending identification and burial.