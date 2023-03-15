Connect with us

Buea Population Grieve As Colonial Soldiers Led By Moja Moja Drop Corpses Of Two Young Men
Bui Commanders Mobilize Ahead Of Impending Colonial Attack

Ambazonia Freedom War: How Restoration Forces Correct, Protect Theirs

Colonial Soldiers Torture Old Woman On Her Way To Church In Bali

Tears Flow In Bali Nyonga Over Rape, Torture Of Girls And Women

Matoh Locals Weep After Latest Colonial Military Invasion.

Population Frowns At Dreaded Commander For Freeing Captured Colonial Police Officers.

Attendees Of Disbanded Fako Mountain Race Pay Huge Price For Acting Contrary

French Cameroon Officials Take Bitter Lesson To Yaoundé After Disbanded Fako Mountain Race

Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead.

Buea Population Grieve As Colonial Soldiers Drop Corpses Of Two Young Men.

By Mbah Godlove.

Residents of Muea, a locality in Buea, capital of Ambazonia have been in grief following the depositing of two corpses in their neighbourhood by French Cameroun forces.

About 5 pm Wednesday March 15, the regime soldiers dropped off the remains of two young men whose identities remain unknown.

According to our informants on the ground, the colonial regime forces revealed to the population that the mortal remains were those of two Ambazonia fighters who have been wreaking havoc in Fako county.

They alleged that the duo were killed while plotting a coup to raid a colonial military control post.

Popular opinion in Muea however holds that the corpses are those of ordinary denizens who might have been victims of a colonial military attack of Muea residents two days ago.

At the time of this report, the two dead bodies are still lying in Muea pending identification and burial.

