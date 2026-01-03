Breaking: Ambazonian Freedom Fighters Strike in Njinikom, Eliminating Colonial Lodging Marshal Yannick Safang

By James Agbor BaretaNews January 3, 2026

Njinikom, Ambazonia – In a bold operation on the night of January 1, 2026, Ambazonian forces ambushed two colonial policemen who had been spotted celebrating in New Year’s outfits at a local bar. The incident, which occurred as the officers were heading home on a motorcycle, resulted in the death of Lodging Marshal Yannick Safang and the motorcycle rider, while the second policeman sustained severe injuries.

According to sources on the ground, the policemen were identified by Ambazonian fighters during their festivities. As they departed the bar, the freedom fighters launched a precise ambush. Marshal Safang was fatally shot during the confrontation. His colleague, in a desperate attempt to escape, jumped off the speeding motorcycle and landed in nearby bushes, suffering multiple broken ribs. The motorcycle rider was also killed in the exchange.

This latest action brings the total number of colonial soldiers eliminated since the onset of the Ambazonian War of Independence to 1,808, underscoring the ongoing resolve of the Ambazonian people to reclaim their sovereignty from Yaoundé’s occupation.

N’ZUI MANTO, a key voice in the Cameroun resistance, reported the details of the operation, highlighting the strategic vigilance of Ambazonian forces in protecting their territory. “Their fighters remain committed to defending Ambazonia against all intruders,” the report stated.

The incident in Njinikom, a hotspot in the Northwest Region, reflects the escalating tensions in the conflict that began in 2017. Ambazonian leaders have repeatedly called for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis and colonial aggression.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available. The struggle for Ambazonian independence endures.