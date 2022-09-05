Connect with us

Colonial Operation Abort Monday Ghost Town Fails, Governor Counsels Tour To Schools.
By Mbah Godlove.

A recent move taken by French Cameroun to weaken Monday Ghost Town operations through calls for school resumption has backfired with the Northern Zone colonial Governor left in a tight Conner.

Earlier this Monday, September 5, colonial authorities in Yaounde who had been expecting to hear those colonial soldiers had forced students to school were left disappointed hearing that the Northern Zone governor refused to embark on his usual back-to-school tour in Bamenda.

According to local media reports, the colonial administrator would only leave his office and go downtown where he is sure to meet pupils and students in school.

This is the first time a French Cameroun colonial head is taking such a decision in the past six years of the war.

On previous occasions, he met empty benches in most schools, a situation the old man sort to avoid today.

Ambazonian activists saw the action as a diplomatic Victory given that the governor publicly accepted that all is not well in the Northern Zone.

