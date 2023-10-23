Connect with us

News

Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed
Advertisement

News

Buea Youth Decry Colonial Military Extortion on Ghost Town Days

News

Ambazonia Cleric Dies of Cruel Treatment from colonial regime

News

Renaissance for Freedom Fighters as Dry Season Approaches.

News

Man Publicly Declares Himself a Black Leg to Ambazonia Cause

News

THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS PEOPLE'S CONFERENCE RESOLUTIONS

News

Gateway Into Fundong Open Days After Ndop

News

Ambazonia forces Reopen Ndop/Bamenda Road To Enable supplies.

News

Bafut Freedom Fighters Strike Back After Losing Two

News

Angry Population Almost Kill Two Women, a Man For Robbing Passenger In Bamenda

News

Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed

Published

4 days ago

on

Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed.

By Mbah Godlove.

The reason for not paying out research allowances to lecturers of the University of Bamenda, UBa has now been unveiled, and it is not unconnected to the raging war of freedom.

Reliable sources revealed to BN recently that the cost of financing the war in Ambazonia is affecting many components of the French Cameroun economy and paying of research allowance to UBa lecturers, we understand, is not an exception.

Hundreds of academics say they have been denied their allowances for two years running and nothing is being done about it.

This time, the disgruntled university dons vowed to have these allowances paid out to them, without which they would not return to lecture halls.

After the protest by the academics reached apogee earlier last week, the colonial Higher Education minister of French Cameroun reportedly phoned Theresen Akenji, the hand-clapping Vice Chancellor to seek other means to settle the angry teachers, now on a protest for nearly three weeks.

It is not clear where resources would come from to immediately appease and cause the lecturers to return to class, but a source close to the Vice Chancellor says the situation is more complex than one could ever imagine.

The direct impact of economic sabotage may not be seen but it is so real that the colonial regime economy is shrinking.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping