Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed.

By Mbah Godlove.

The reason for not paying out research allowances to lecturers of the University of Bamenda, UBa has now been unveiled, and it is not unconnected to the raging war of freedom.

Reliable sources revealed to BN recently that the cost of financing the war in Ambazonia is affecting many components of the French Cameroun economy and paying of research allowance to UBa lecturers, we understand, is not an exception.

Hundreds of academics say they have been denied their allowances for two years running and nothing is being done about it.

This time, the disgruntled university dons vowed to have these allowances paid out to them, without which they would not return to lecture halls.

After the protest by the academics reached apogee earlier last week, the colonial Higher Education minister of French Cameroun reportedly phoned Theresen Akenji, the hand-clapping Vice Chancellor to seek other means to settle the angry teachers, now on a protest for nearly three weeks.

It is not clear where resources would come from to immediately appease and cause the lecturers to return to class, but a source close to the Vice Chancellor says the situation is more complex than one could ever imagine.

The direct impact of economic sabotage may not be seen but it is so real that the colonial regime economy is shrinking.