Betrayal of Ambazonian Course, Identity, NASLA Students Decry Brain Washed Level of Donald Malomba Esembe.

By Andre Momo

Many times, and under different circumstances, people have argued that the enemy outside is harmless if there is no enemy within, and in the context of the raging freedom war in Ambazonia, this assertion is quite true. The enemy of Ambazonia are Ambazonians, a saying perfectly justified by the actions of Donald Malomba Esembe, Honourable Member of parliament for Buea Urban constituency who doubles as lecturer of administrative law at the colonial National School of Local Administrators, NASLAS.

The said colonial regime politician cum lecturer, according to reliable sources, teaches in French, leaving the Anglophone students in peril. He reportedly does not care and considers his mastery of the language of oppression as a symbol of authority and power. “He is so full of himself that he comes to class to impress the French speaking students that he knows the French language and not to teach. Anglophone students are never understanding him and he does not care,” a student revealed in an exclusive interview to BN recently during the School’s first batch of graduation ceremony which held in Buea.

The politician brags during lectures how he successfully completed his studies in Yaounde, insisting the country is bilingual and that Anglophone students must copy his example. We gathered that the francophone director of NASLA is even unhappy with his approach of teaching in French to Anglophone students. “Most of our teachers including the director laugh at him for betraying his own people,” a francophone student said.

Sources say he was handed a teaching position in the school in order to always mobilise students during colonial CPDM events for the purpose of feeding the cameras. His first major assignment was to mobilise NASLA students for an event meant to raise funds to support Paul Biya’s bid to run for presidential election come October 2025. The students were gathered and it was later reviewed that youths in Buea had raised five million colonial francs CFA for the 92 year-old to use for his campaigns. The students each received 500 francs as transportation money for serving as Buea youth that faithful day. Some of them openly complained to Malomba in class that the money was too small and he added each of the students 1000 francs for supporting the hot sun and being refused food among the guests that afternoon.

The colonial parliamentarian’s teaching habit has made many to conclude that betrayers of Ambazonia are Ambazonians. This is because while some of the francophone lecturers struggle to teach in broken English so the students can understand, an Ambazonian rather does the opposite. All he cares and thinks about is the remains from the master’s table in Yaounde.