Abdul Karim Lashes Out On Kamto, Exposes His Bad Faith Towards Ambazonians

By Mbah Godlove

Outspoken Ambazonian activist and Muslim scholar, Abdul Karim Ali has entreated Ambazonians to shun activities of French Cameroun’s opposition leader, Professor Maurice Kamto and his followers.

In a strongly-worded message published on his official Facebook page, Adult Karim revealed that Kamto has nothing that can push forth the Ambazonian quest for independence.

“This man [Kamto] claims to love Southern Cameroonians, he claims we all belong, he told Mimi Mefo that he enjoyed the personality of Sesekou Ayuk whilst at Kondengui, he is a civil law scholar and intends to invite Southern Cameroonians when he visits America this month, etc.,” his letter read in parts.

Far from the above statement, the social critic is said Professor Maurice Kamto in a media outing in France failed to mention even the Sesekou he claimed he had spent quality time within the prison.

“During his speech in Paris last week, after singing their anthem and after ignoring our deaths, maimed, jailed, displaced and exiled; he pulled out a list of prisoners (who must not be forgotten) from his right pocket. The list was prepared so that he doesn’t forget a single name. Out of the fifteen names the gentleman read, NOT a single of ours was among. NOT even Sesekou Ayuk-whose personality he pretends to enjoy,” Karim decried.

The Muslim scholar who was once incarcerated for supporting the Ambazonian course called on his fellow countrymen to completely forget everything that is French Cameroun and concentrate on liberating the homeland