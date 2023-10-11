Connect with us

News

Man Publicly Declares Himself a Black Leg to Ambazonia Cause
Advertisement

News

THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS PEOPLE'S CONFERENCE RESOLUTIONS

News

Gateway Into Fundong Open Days After Ndop

News

Ambazonia forces Reopen Ndop/Bamenda Road To Enable supplies.

News

Bafut Freedom Fighters Strike Back After Losing Two

News

Angry Population Almost Kill Two Women, a Man For Robbing Passenger In Bamenda

News

Big Babanki Colonial Slaughtering Sparks Wide Spread Condemnation

News

Kumba Residents Mourn On Days After Brutal Colonial Killing

News

Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle

News

Another Great Mind Dies In Anbazonia

News

Man Publicly Declares Himself a Black Leg to Ambazonia Cause

Published

5 hours ago

on

Man Publicly Declares Himself a Black Leg to Ambazonia Cause.

By Mbah Godlove.

At a time when there seems to be no hideout for colonial regime collaborators in Ambazonia, a man has recently prided himself on being a blackleg on the way to freedom.

During a recent TV show on a private channel in French Cameroun’s economic capital, Douala, Robert Kedia revealed that he is a blackleg and insisted their kind must be protected.

He said in an excerpt now circulating on social media that the colonial regime should empower blacklegs. Hence, they have what it takes to dig and furnish colonial soldiers with the right information to defeat freedom fighters on the ground.

The courageous Robert, now seen by many as a brave coward, intimated that the elite should do their work of equipping blacklegs with the support they need to go about their work hitch-free.

The outing of Robert Kedia comes shortly after a group of French Cameroun-sponsored militia was caught in Widikum LGA, Momo county recently.

ADF forces equally recently executed two men believed to be blacklegs in Nguzan, still in Momo county a week ago, and this, to many, should serve as a warning to colonial regime collaborators operating in Ambazonia.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping