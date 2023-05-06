Connect with us

News

Ambazonians Decry Exploitation From Tele Communication Companies
Advertisement

News

Ambazonian Journalists Cry Out Against High Handedness Of Colonial Regime As Press Freedom Remains An Illusion

News

Colonial Military Crack Down Kills Labour Day Spirit In Buea

News

Bamenda Population Unite Against Politically Motivated Colonial Regional Assembly Peace Walk.

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bui County Hidden Atrocities.

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bafut Want The Head Of Runaway Mayor For Blasphemy

News

Buea Population Grieve As Colonial Soldiers Led By Moja Moja Drop Corpses Of Two Young Men

News

Bui Commanders Mobilize Ahead Of Impending Colonial Attack

News

Ambazonia Freedom War: How Restoration Forces Correct, Protect Theirs

News

Colonial Soldiers Torture Old Woman On Her Way To Church In Bali

News

Ambazonians Decry Exploitation From Tele Communication Companies

Published

1 week ago

on

Ambazonians Decry Exploitation From Tele Communication Companies.

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians have been condemning what they term poor services and exploitation from mobile telecommunication companies.

Most users have taken to various social media platforms to air out their frustration with MTN and ORANGE, the two multi national companies operating across the territory.

From poor network, high cost of internet access, and most recently high mobile money charges, the people say the exploitation has become unbearable.

While the common man keeps pointing fingers at the telecommunication providers, BN understands it is not just about the two companies but rather more the colonial regime which continues to increase taxes to meet up with the cost of sustaining the ongoing war in Ambazonia.

Earlier on January 1 2022, a tax was placed on all mobile money users, including those in Ambazonia using colonial telecommunication products and services.

As if the said tax was not enough to cover the cost required for the war, we are learning that the companies were recently imposed additional taxes, forcing them to shift the burden on consumers.

This explains why mobile money charges, especially for MTN have drastically increased.

Ambazonians say coping with the humanitarian crisis brought about by the war of independence has not been easy and the increase in telecommunication services has only added insult to injury.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.