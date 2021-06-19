Connect with us

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun
Advertisement

News

Mark Bareta Debunks Allegations Of Attempted Arrest By Belgian Police

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Buea Denizens Ready To Honour Monday Ghost Towns 

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Blood Spills In Buea Over Ghost Town Violation

News

Reverend Dr. Nyansako Ni Nku Begins Final Journey To Eternity

News

Roman Catholic Priest Stands Trial in Colonial Military Court

News

Mark Bareta Calls For Vigilance As 5 Colonial Military Trucks Storm Bui

News

French Cameroun Organize Last honor for Perished Soldiers

News

Tension Mounts in Bamenda as Freedom Quest Crescendo

News

Caution In Kumba As Freedom Struggle Intensifies

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun

Published

2 days ago

on

Cameroon

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun

By Mbah Godlove

A group of Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora known as Ambazonian Coalition Team, ACT, has entreated the US government to unleash more stringent sanctions on French Cameroun’s officials.

In a letter addressed to the US Secretary of State recently, ACT saluted the a decision by the US government to sanction colonial officials who have been fanning flames of the ongoing carnage in Ambazonia.

It was also an opportunity for the ACT to call for tougher measures against the French Camerounian officials.

Hear them: “We encourage the U.S to extend such restrictions to family members and to lobby American allies to impose similar restrictions as well as sanctions, including travel bans, asset freezes, arms, economic and financial embargoes and other initiatives to isolate the Biya regime and it’s sponsors.”

The Ambazonian Coalition Team unequivocally called on the United Nations to evoke the principle of Responsibility to Protect, R2P, by deploying a UN peacekeeping force to the war-torn Ambazonia.

Meantime, the activists declared their willingness to participate in any genuine dialogue with La Republique du Cameroun inorder to resolve the stalemate in Ambazonia.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.