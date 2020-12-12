Connect with us

Call For Immediate Negotiation Triggers Fear In French Cameroun

Published

12 mins ago

on

SECRETARIES

Call For Immediate Negotiation Triggers Fear In French Cameroun

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s politicians are yet to come to a compromise following a clarion call from Germany to engage in direct negotiation as a sine qua non to broker a peace deal in Ambazonia.

While some of the Biya allies consider the diplomatic move from Germany as the last stroke that would push the colonial government out of Southern Cameroons, others feel liberating Ambazonians is a big mistake.

Headed by Minister Paul Atanga Nji of the Interior, some die heart supporters of President Paul Biya’s carnage in the territory, are of the opinion that the declaration from Germany was a mare sweeping statement void of significance.

A source in the French Cameroun Presidency told BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity that members of the Biya’s team split into two camps — shortly after the announcement from the German Ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday, December 10, 2020.

“There will be no sustainable peace process without direct negotiations between the Cameroonian government and the separatists,” the Ambassador asserted.

“We strongly support the Swiss-led mediation process, which aims to improve the conditions for such negotiations. Conflict parties must show resolve to deescalate and act in a spirit of compromise,” he added.

It is now left to be seen if French Cameroun will embrace the loud call from Germany, or if it will continue with its military option that has resulted in the killing of nearly 20000 Ambazonians in four years.

