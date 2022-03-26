Breaking News
3 kidnapped, Vehicles Razed In Ndop Attack
3 kidnapped, Vehicles Razed In Ndop Attack
By Mbah Godlove
An atmosphere of fear and consternation has been raining in sabga, a locality in Ndop, Northern Zone after 3 civilians were kidnapped and vehicles set ablaze.
The incident which occurred on the Ndop-Sabga stretch of the road Wednesday, March 23 left dozens in panic.
Sources say Restoration Forces had announced a ban on the circulation of vehicles in the Area.
The said ban BarataNews understands came as a response to the colonial administration which had restricted the circulation of bikes in the locality.
Advertently or inadvertently some unfortunate civilians were traveling along the Ndop-Sabga highway where their vehicle was intercepted.
It remains unclear if the act was masterminded by restoration forces but we understand that at least 3 civilians were taken hostage while the car transporting them was put on fire.
The incident left many denizens in fear as they wondered what was going to happen next.