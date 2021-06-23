Residence of Colonial DO Attacked: Three Dead

By Mbah Godlove

Restoration Fighters have raided the residence of the colonial DO of Balikumbat, Ngokeitunja county.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 22, Ambazonian fighters in the locality undertook an operation meant to capture the colonial administrator of Balikumbat local government area.

Although the said official was not arrested by the fighters, at least 2 Gendarmes were neutralized in the operation.

Sources say, the attack also left several other Gendarmes injured.

Meantime Pro-independence fighters made away with a helmet and ammunition.

BN sources in the locality revealed that an unarmed civilian biker died in a crossfire between Restoration Fighters and the colonial military.

Tuesday’s attack on the colonial DO’s residence comes barely five days after the reputable General No Pity led his forces to a battle group in Balikumbat where French Cameroun recorded a lamentable defeat.