Prince Ekosso United Socialist Democratic Party (USDP) Supports Canada Initiative

PRESS RELEASE

The USDP appreciate and commend the move by the government of the Republic of Cameroon, the Ambazonia Governing Council ( AGC), the Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF), the African People’s Liberation Movement (APLM), the Southern Cameroons Defence Force (SCDF), the Interim Government (IG) and the Ambazonia Coalition Team (ACT) as well as other individual key players whose names have not been mentioned, for accepting to engage towards a peace process in ending the war which has been ravaging the population of former Southern Cameroons now known as North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

As it has always been our position for the waring parties to engage in ending the war, we believe that it is about time we all open our hearts and minds towards accommodating other stakeholders in their support of the process.

We will also like to appreciate the laudable efforts and commitment of the Canadian Government and other International Bodies and countries in their desire to see peace return in the English speaking part of Cameroon. It is our fervent prayer and desire that the process should not be stopped and that total success should be attained.

USDP continues to express her willingness to participate in the process and to provide her human, and intellectual resources at all levels of the process and procedures.

Done in Buea

January 20th, 2023

Prince M. N. EKO EKOSSO

National President

United Socialist Democratic Party (USDP)