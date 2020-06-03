French Cameroun Slays incarcerated Ambazonian Journalist

By Mbah Godlove.

The slaying of a renowned Ambazonian journalist has exposed the cruelty of the colonial Government of La Republique du Cameroun.

On Tuesday June 2, news of the death of local pidgen English broadcaster, Samuel Wazizi who had been under incommicardo detention for over 300 days was confirmed.

Arrested in Buea on 2nd August 2019, the former CMTV host was kept off from Lovers and family members.

The presenter of Hallah Your Matter would later be transferred to yaounde where he would be beaten to death.

Colonial authorities indicted the deceased Samuel Wazizi of having links with Restoration Fighters and for spreading information to promote the fight for the independence of Ambazonia.

The brutal murder of Wazizi is just one out of over 15 thousand Ambazonians killed by French Cameroun since November 2016 when the people rose up against the exploitative regime of Paul Biya.

Ambazonian journalists are planning a protest March against the killing of their colleague.

Sources suggest the demonstrations are due to be held in Buea, capital of Ambazonia on Thursday June 4 beginning at 9 AM local time.