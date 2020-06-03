Connect with us

News

French Cameroun Slays incarcerated Ambazonian Journalist
Advertisement

News

SONARA Reconstruction To Cost Cameroun CFA 250 Billion, Project Work Must Be Sabotage

News

Ambazonia Liberation Leader, Ayaba Cho Congratulates Manyu State Forces As 5 Cameroun Forces Drop Dead

News

School Resumption in Ambazonia: A Cause for Concern

News

Ambazonia Vice President Orders Nera 10 Lawyers To Investigate New Bell Prison Fire Outbreak

News

Over 300 Ngarbuh Villagers Run As Baby Cameroun Military Killers Built Military Base

News

Ambazonia Mourns Its Patriach Mola Litumbe 

News

Celebrating The Life Of Mola Njoh Litumbe: His Letters To Mark Bareta, Part 1

News

THE MOGHAMO RESTORATION COUNCIL PASSES A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE UPON ITS EXECUTIVE BUREAU

News

French Cameroun Attacks Home of Jailed Ambazonian Activist: Life of Sister Endangered

News

French Cameroun Slays incarcerated Ambazonian Journalist

Published

3 hours ago

on

French Cameroun Slays incarcerated Ambazonian Journalist

By Mbah Godlove.

The slaying of a renowned Ambazonian journalist has exposed the cruelty of the colonial Government of La Republique du Cameroun.

On Tuesday June 2, news of the death of local pidgen English broadcaster, Samuel Wazizi who had been under incommicardo detention for over 300 days was confirmed.

Arrested in Buea on 2nd August 2019, the former CMTV host was kept off from Lovers and family members.

The presenter of Hallah Your Matter would later be transferred to yaounde where he would be beaten to death.

Colonial authorities indicted the deceased Samuel Wazizi of having links with Restoration Fighters and for spreading information to promote the fight for the independence of Ambazonia.

The brutal murder of Wazizi is just one out of over 15 thousand Ambazonians killed by French Cameroun since November 2016 when the people rose up against the exploitative regime of Paul Biya.

Ambazonian journalists are planning a protest March against the killing of their colleague.

Sources suggest the demonstrations are due to be held in Buea, capital of Ambazonia on Thursday June 4 beginning at 9 AM local time.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Felix Bongjoh

    June 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM

    R. I. P. brother Samuel. Another journalist falls, but not his indelible memory, nor his profession. Mr. Samuel Wazizi will be remembered as a professional martyr, martyred while practising his profession of journalism right through to a thorough end. His story must be publicized as widely as possible.
    “La Republique du Cameroun” (LRC) must be held accountable for all the murders it has committed in Ambazonia. Not a single incident among its plethora of crimes in Ambazonia must be left out. Our hearts and prayers go to Mr. Samuel Wazizi’s family, his friends and loved ones. May the Lord guide him to place of solace and everlasting peace in His Heavenly Kingdom. May LRC’s adventures in Ambazonia be short-lived.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.