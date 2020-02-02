Mbengwi Attack: Eye Opener To LRC Elections Enablers

By Mbah Godlove

Following an attack on some agents of La Republique du Cameroun (LRC) who were heading to Mbangwi, Momo County of the Northern Zone for campaigns ahead of the disbanded local elections, pro-independence fighters in the area have said it is just a little of what awaits the enablers.

On Saturday, February 01, 2020, barely 8 days to the said imposed elections, a convoy of dictator Paul Biya’s supporters came under attack from restoration fighters along the Mbengwi stretch of road where over 4 people received bullet injuries.

Leaders of the Ambazonian liberation army have been diversifying tactics on how to obstruct the colonial elections, and command Ambazonia on Sunday, February 09.

In order to render the elections boycott effective, the commanders have called on Ambazonian denizens to respect a five-day lockdown due to run from Friday, February 07 to Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The fighters have been instructed to be on the watch so as to counter any moves made by the unruly soldiers of French Cameroun to disguise and serve as electorates during the voting exercise.

Meantime, Ambazonians have been advised to stock their homes with food and to commit fighters in prayers during this defining moment of the revolution.