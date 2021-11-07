I’m Ready To Fight For The Liberation Of Ambazonia For The Next 25 years – FM No Pity

By Mbah Godlove

Iconic Ambazonian, FM No Pity has revealed that he has all it takes to withstand French Cameroun’s military; as far as the liberation war is concerned.

In a videotape currently making rounds on social media, the father of the Marine Force categorically intimated that prolonging the ongoing war of liberation does not dampen his spirit, but stimulates his determination to fight on.

“No need to extend the war because you feel I will give up soon. I’m ready to fight even for 25 more years,” he said.

FM No Pity’s recent outing comes after many a French Cameroun supporter declared that he had been killed by colonial soldiers.

“Stop sending children who were trained for just 3 months against their father, because I have been fighting for over three years,” he added.

In the past two weeks, colonial soldiers have been moving from one local government area to another, hoping to destroy General No Pity.

On the contrary, FM No says it is a mere waste of time, given he is quite prepared to fight even for 25 more years.