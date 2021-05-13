Connect with us

Heavy Gun Shuts in Buea Trigger Fear Among Locals
Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun's Killings

NZ Colonial Governor's Presence At 40th Anniversary Spurs Uproar in Kumbo

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

Operation Rescue Civilians: Ambazonia Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Cameroun Colonial Forces

Fight Against COVID 19: Cases Surge in Kumba

Ambazonians War of Independence: Bafut Colonial Administrator, Soldiers Meet Doom

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

Cardinal Tumi Laid to Rest Amidst controversy

Published

3 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Bwitingi, a locality in Buea have had a sleepless night due to loud gun shuts in the area.

The gun shuts According to sources, came from hostilities between restoration fighters and forces loyal to French Cameroun Wednesday 13, breaking May 14.

For well over an hour, resident were in panic as the clash Intensified.

It is not clear the number if casualties recorded in the confrontation, but locals suggest it was a deadly one.

The heavy gun shuts were heard barely 24hours after the colonial member of parliament of Buea declared on equinox television that la Republique du Cameroun had won the war in Buea, capital of Ambazonia.

