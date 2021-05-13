Heavy Gun Shuts in Buea Trigger Fear Among Locals

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Bwitingi, a locality in Buea have had a sleepless night due to loud gun shuts in the area.

The gun shuts According to sources, came from hostilities between restoration fighters and forces loyal to French Cameroun Wednesday 13, breaking May 14.

For well over an hour, resident were in panic as the clash Intensified.

It is not clear the number if casualties recorded in the confrontation, but locals suggest it was a deadly one.

The heavy gun shuts were heard barely 24hours after the colonial member of parliament of Buea declared on equinox television that la Republique du Cameroun had won the war in Buea, capital of Ambazonia.