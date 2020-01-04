Cholera Outbreak In Buea: Swift Medical Attention Needed

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Buea have been challenged to improve on their sanitation conditions following a recent confirmation of a cholera outbreak in the town.

BaretaNews had earlier reported that residents of the heartland were embarking on precautionary measures to combat against the epidemy.

The colonial delegate of Public Health for the Southern Zone during a press briefing in Buea on Friday January 3 revealed that the latest case of cholera was recorded in Muea, a neighborhood in the Ambazonian capital.

Reports say a popular stream in the town known as “Ndongo” whose hygienic conditions are doubtful might contain pathogen from which the disease emanates.

Medical experts have entreated locals to avoid using “Ndongo” water for their domestic chores.

It is now left to be seen how inhabitants will battle the deadly disease and the baby-killer military of La Republique du Cameroun.