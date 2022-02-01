Connect with us

Health Expert Calls For Vigilance As Cholera Hit Ambazonia Capital City Buea
Health Expert Calls For Vigilance As Cholera Hit Ambazonia Capital City Buea

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Buea has been entreated to be vigilant and to respect basic hygiene and sanitation roles after a Cholera outback was announced in the Ambazonian capital.

In a press release made public Monday, January 31, the district medical officer of Buea warned against roadside meals stressing that, some cases of the deadly epidemic have been detected in the Ambazonian hard land.

The medical officer revealed that the first case was recorded on January 28 before registering other cases.

He, therefore, advised denizens to avoid eating food prepared under doubtful conditions such as roadside meals, adding that, washing of hands before and after eating is primordial.

Meantime, the population of Buea will now struggle not only to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic but as well the Cholera prevalence.

