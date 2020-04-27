French Colonial Military Fatalities in Mambu, Bafut: One beheaded, several Arrested

By Mbah Godlove.

The brutal army of French Cameroon has beheaded a man in Mambu Bafut, Mezam County of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

The victim whose name BN got as Ngwa Pius Awah was brutally murdered Sunday April 27 in a locality in Mambu known as Achangnacho.

Sources in the area said Pius’ head was choped off and hung on a pole to the dissatisfaction of many locals who fled their homes for fear of repression. Several others were rounded up during sunday’s raid.

The deceased had once been arrested and detained for over two months by occupational forces before being released. According to a sister media, CNA, it writes “Awah was removed from his home on Sunday night April 26, 2020 in Bafut and beheaded by Soldiers in the same way terrorists behead their captives. An informant has said that the military went down to their house and asked for water which he offered them. They drank and left only to come back , seize and beheaded him”

Villagers said he had no dealings with Restoration Fighters.

As earlier reported, colonial troops invaded Bafut Local Government Area since Sunday morning where they have been wrecking havoc on risidents.

At the time of this report, over 500 elements of French Cameroon soldiers are spread across four villages in Bafut.