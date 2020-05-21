Connect with us

French Cameroun Tortures Jailed Ambazonia Leader on Sick Bed: Bars Him Access To Family

Published

3 hours ago

on

French Cameroun tortures Jailed Ambazonia Leader on Sick-bed: Bars him Access to Family

By Mbah Godlove.

Incarcerated Ambazonia leader, Barrister Shufai Blaise has narrowly cheated death after being subjected to severe torture at the Yaounde military hospital, a health facility in the French Cameroun capital. The legal mind took ill and was rushed to the said hospital earlier on Monday May 18.

Reports say the learned Ambazonian has since his admission in the hospital, been put under very horrendous conditions.

“We made Shufai in a gloomy state as he narrates he had witnessed the most painful night of his life because he slept in chains; that he struggled not to be chained until the drip was dripping out of his veins, but the Prison guards went ahead to subdue him in chains,” the defense team recounted.

It is worth noting that both Barrister Shufai’s defense council and family members were denied access to him because they lampooned the inhumane treatment given their client and relative.

The Prison Superintendent, BN has learned, ordered the jailed leader be taken back to detention despite still battling with poor health and awaiting test results conducted on him at the military health unit.

Since their abduction from Nigeria on January 5 2018 and illegal deportation to La Republique du Cameroun, the 10 Ambazonian leaders, among them President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, have been detained under deplorable conditions.

In 2019, a military tribunal slammed a life jail sentence on the leaders. They have been completely abandoned to themselves at the mercy of the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic.

