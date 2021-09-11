French Cameroun Soldiers Gun Down Person With Disability In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

A man with mobility impairment has been found dead with bullet wounds at church center, a neighborhood in Bamenda 2 local government area.

Although the exact cause of his death remains unclear, sources say the Man whose only name BN got as Ndifor was killed by colonial soldiers after he was suspected of having links with Ambazonian Fighters.

The deceased was the owner of a provision store located meters away from a checkpoint belonging to French Cameroun soldiers at mile 90, Nsongwa

Locals have indicted the forces of occupation of masterminding the death of the business man.

The remains of Ndifor were found beside his wheelchair earlier on Friday September 10 2021 at church center where he was residing.

It is worth mentioning that, Ndifor is just one out of serveral persons with disability to have been killed in the cause of the Ambazonian war of independence