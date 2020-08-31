Connect with us

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

News

Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

News

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear

News

Bamenda Ambazonia Fighters Vow To Die For Homeland

News

Kumba Protesters Go On Rampage Over Colonial Actrocities

News

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS TO HOLD FROM OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

News

Victoria Accident: Outrage Over Colonial Military Brutality

News

Fru Ndi's House Turn Cameroun Military Camp Invites Heavy Fighting-Source

News

Plans For Traditional Rulers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group

Published

13 hours ago

on

Ambazonia

The State Defence and Security Forces continue to engage in gross human rights violations in the NWR and SWR of Cameroon. The Anglophone crisis started in 2016 and had metamorphosed into an armed conflict by 2018, pitting government troops against non-state armed groups. Since then, Cameroonians have witnessed gross human rights violations and abuses, perpetrated against civilians by fighters on both sides.

On 13 August 2020, CHRDA issued a press release, calling on the armed groups to stop committing human rights abuses against civilians. The statement includes details of violations covering the full spectrum of war crimes, including, among others: murder, hostage-taking and ransom demands, recruitment of child soldiers, intimidation and harassment of the population as well as the use of lethal weapons within civilian-inhabited areas. The report featured the most recent beheading of a woman in Muyuka, SWR and another in Mile 90 in Bamenda, NWR.

The military is equally violating human rights. Between May and August 2020, CHRDA has documented gross human rights violations committed by the Defence and Security Forces. In such violations, civilians are the primary victims. There have been extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, looting and extortion, poor prison conditions, and inhumane and degrading treatment of detainees. Inhabitants have also seen their homes and villages burned down by the military in the two English-speaking regions, forcing civilians to flee from their homes and seek refuge in other towns as IDPs or simply flee to the bushes.

***

 EXTRA-JUDICIAL EXECUTIONS

***

The massacre on 28 May 2020 in Buea, SWR

On Thursday 28 May 2020, the military conducted an offensive raid in the neighbourhood of Upper Bonduma, situated in Buea, the chief town of the SWR, which led to the killing of four unarmed young men. The incident took place in an uncompleted building, in which the young men were allegedly caught smoking cannabis before the military executed them. According to our sources, the army raided the building. The young men were then heard crying in pain from being beating for close to 45 minutes. And then gunshots were heard.

The authorities prevented the local population from accessing the scene of the incident. However, the bodies of the young men were subsequently moved to the mortuary after several Buea local administration authorities had visited the scene. They included: Mr Abba Abdouraman, Divisional Officer (DO) of the Sub-Division; Mr David Namange, Lord Mayor of Buea; and Mr Eyenga, commander of the motorised infantry brigade.

Continue reading 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.