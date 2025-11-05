Fr. Joseph Awoh Calls on Cameroonians to Condemn All Forms of Violence and Demand Justice After Disputed Elections

Buea, Cameroon – November 5, 2025 | BaretaNews

Catholic priest Fr. Joseph Awoh has issued a passionate public statement urging Cameroonians to condemn violence “in all its forms, against all people,” following the post-election unrest that has shaken the country since the October 12, 2025 presidential elections. His message, both spiritual and political in tone, challenges citizens, officials, and church leaders to confront not only physical violence but also the deeper, systemic injustices that have long plagued Cameroon.

Fr. Awoh expressed concern over the wave of condemnations targeting young protesters, saying that while he does not condone violence or destruction, many of those now denouncing it have remained silent for decades in the face of psychological, structural, and cultural violence against marginalized communities — particularly Anglophones.

“Violence is not only physical. Violence is multiform,” he said. “Where were these voices during the past 64 years when honest, patriotic Cameroonians were subjected to threats, humiliation, and control? Where were they when discriminatory laws and economic deprivation robbed entire communities of opportunity and dignity?”

The priest’s remarks come amid growing tension across several regions following reports of electoral irregularities and post-election violence even before the Constitutional Council released official results. Fr. Awoh criticized the silence of many moral and civic leaders who had pledged to promote peace during the elections but have failed to speak out about the alleged fraud and disenfranchisement.

“Stealing is violence. Distorting truth is violence. Disenfranchisement is violence,” he emphasized, reminding fellow clergy and religious institutions that true peace is impossible without justice. “The Catholic Church teaches that peace is the fruit of justice.”

A Strong Critique of Leadership and Generational Stagnation

Fr. Awoh also took aim at Cameroon’s aging political elite, highlighting what he described as a crisis of leadership renewal. He noted that President Paul Biya, now 92, has held power for over four decades, alongside other senior officials in their 80s and 90s.

“Their longevity in office raises pressing questions about generational renewal and democratic accountability,” he wrote. “What happened to the slogan repeated since 1962 — ‘The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow’? When will our tomorrow come?”

He reflected on his own memories of welcoming Biya to Buea in 1982, expressing disbelief that the same leader remains in power today, while the dreams of multiple generations have been stifled.

A Call for Moral Courage and Collective Responsibility

The outspoken priest urged both citizens and those in positions of influence — especially Christians in government — to reflect on their moral responsibilities and resist the temptation of greed, money, and power.

“Have we hidden our light under a tub? Do Christians in government still believe in discipleship and accountability before God?” he asked.

Fr. Awoh praised young activists such as Chief Oscar Sona Ebanja and Bobe Maurice Kube, describing them as examples of courage and integrity in the face of injustice. He called on Cameroonians to rethink their political loyalties and place national interest above personal gain.

An Appeal for Truth, Justice, and Renewal

In concluding his statement, Fr. Awoh urged the government, faith leaders, and citizens to confront the root causes of Cameroon’s enduring crisis — injustice, inequality, and the erosion of truth.