Donga Mantung: Cameroun Military In Collaboration With Fulani Herdsmen Burn Woman Alive, Raze Houses

WHEN DONGA MANTUNG COMES INTO THE SPOTLIGHT, IT MUST BE SOMETHING BIG AND REGRETTABLE.

By Sikod Judson

Mbongong village in Ndu LGA, Donga Mantung County saw one of its worst days as a mixed contingent of the BIR and the locally Armed Fulani herdsmen men stormed the area razing houses, burning alive, looting property, and killing other civilians. Remember Ngarbu occurred in the same Donga Mantung snd we are yet to recover from what happened. As we speak, hundreds are trapped in the bushes with no food nor the means to go to the hospital.

On the 18th of March 2022, I warned of the tensions building up in Donga Mantung and the use of the Fulani herdsmen from neighbouring Nigeria to kill, maim, rape, and seized lands from our people in Donga Mantung, Menchum, parts of Momo, and parts of Ngoketunjia.

HOW IT HAPPENED.

First last week, the Fulani herdsmen went to a quarter called Ntamru in the Ndu LGA and attacked civilians and a nearby Amba camp. The entire village ran into the bushes for safety. The restoration forces had taken note of some of the native Mbororos that had given shelter and directives to this Fulani militia. A military checkpoint was also set up at the premises of some of these men proving their full collaboration with the military. Yesterday 29th of March, the restoration forces had restrategized and ambushed some of these proxy forces. This happened after a serious battle. The colonial DO was called to come to the scene but he refused as well as the military. However, they gave clearance to these Fulani men to match the region with full force. They consequently stormed the region with AKs and other machine guns but could not meet any of the boys in the Njimkang or the Ntamru areas. They proceeded to the neighboring Mbongong and could not find the restoration forces.

HOUSES BURNED, PROPERTIES STOLEN, CIVILIANS KILLED AND MAMI WUDU BURNED ALIVE

It is a sad day in Donga as the Fulani men have burned over 35 houses in the Mbongong neighbourhood. They looted properties and above all, burned a mother alive in her house. She was called Mami Wudu. A store owner by the name Ahmadou Nfor was also killed in the process but he was a pure collaborator to the military. This brutal behavior is as an effort to subdue the restoration movement by force and force the inhabitants to collaborate with the military or Fulani people or become targets.

FULANI IMPORTATION FROM NIGERIA AND ARMAMENT

These Fulani men were recruited by a native of Wum called Ibrahim. He was the DO for Ndu at the time and he is of the Mbororoh extraction. They have sophisticated weapons and in fact, the military is armed spiritually by these Fulani men. This explains the reasons why they are able to penetrate into village suburbs whereby the military can not reach. These men do not do these things for anything. They are promised large expands of land if they succeed to claim these lands from Amba control.

ABANDONED COUNTIES

It is very sad that this region had been abandoned by the Ambazonian leadership abroad. They pay no attention to what is happening in this area and concentrate on areas like Mezam, Momo, Fako, Meme while abandoning Menchum, Kope Muanuguba, Donga, just to name a few. I believe this is a consequence of the fact very few people from these regions are found abroad and above all, very few support the revolution. However, I believe more that it is the lack of a national strategy that these regions are neglected. If we had a plan, a strategy, and a focus, I do not see how a nation will not take Donga as a priority region as well as Menchum and Manyu. We must rise to the challenges and win the war we are supposed to win. Let us not live just for living’s sake but living because we need to impact our world. I mean, let us not be in this struggle and let things just occur but let us make things occur because we plan and direct them. When we are in control, we are sure to archive our goals and we can’t win by chance. We are still surviving because it’s a God-ordained revolution and not by any effort put forward by us. Arise Ambazonia