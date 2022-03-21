Connect with us

Breaking News

Colonial Military Gun Down 3 Ordinary Citizens In Bamenda
Advertisement

Breaking News

3 kidnapped, Vehicles Razed In Ndop Attack

Breaking News

Cameroun Military Burnt Civilians Alive In Mbengwi Road Bamenda

Breaking News

Ekondo Titi School Attack Leaves Thousands in Tears

Breaking News

Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing

Breaking News

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

Breaking News

Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

Breaking News

French Cameroun's Killing Of PPC Ntoanfang Christian Spurs Outcry

Breaking News

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings

Breaking News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bali Attack Drop 4 Colonial Agents Dead

Breaking News

Colonial Military Gun Down 3 Ordinary Citizens In Bamenda

Published

1 week ago

on

Colonial Military Gun Down 3 Ordinary Citizens In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Family members of 3 men who thought their relatives were out in search of daily bread are in shock after learning that colonial soldiers had claimed the lives of the said persons.

Earlier on Monday, March 21 in Bamendankwe, a village in Bamenda I local government area consternation broke out after 3 corpses were discovered on the streets.

The lifeless body which had bullets marks could not easily be identified locals revealed that the 3 men were builders who were completing a project in the area.

An eyewitness told BarataNews that, the men were gunned down by French Cameroun soldiers who thought they were Ambazonian fighters.

A source narrated that, colonial soldiers were patrolling the area that faithful day, adding that loud gunshots were heard minutes after the elements of occupation made their way to the area where the 3 builders were working.

This is how the population of Bamendankwe later came out and found the 3 men in their own pool of blood already dead.

BarataNews understands that the corpses which were transferred to the Bamenda zona hospital mortuary were buried this Tuesday, March 2022

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.