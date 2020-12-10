Connect with us

Cameroun Government Must Enter Direct Negotiations With Separatists- German Ambassador to UN Security Council
Published

2 days ago

on

Ambassador Günter Sautter, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United Nations in New York has said there is no military solution to the ongoing conflict between Cameroun Biya’s military and Southern Cameroons Separatist Fighters. The Ambassador was addressing the United Nations Security Council VTC meeting on UNOCA, December 9, 2020. The German diplomat called on Cameroun government to enter into direct negotiations with separatists, stating that there will be no sustainable peace process without these direct talks. The diplomat gave a warning shot to Biya’s human right abuses and said Biya’s National Dialogue do not suffice to meet the aspirations of the ‘Anglophones’. Find below complete statement

 

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE

