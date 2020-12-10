Breaking News
Putin Russia Accuses West For Failed Decolonialization, Says Direct Negotiations Only Solution In Cameroons Conflict
The Russia Federation has taken a different tone to the ongoing conflict in Southern Cameroons. In no mixing words, Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, at the opening of the VTC UNSC meeting on Central Africa described the root of the conflict in the Former British Southern Cameroons as one of failed Decolonialization and insists that the only solution lies with Negotiations. Full statement here
