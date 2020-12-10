Connect with us

Breaking News

Putin Russia Accuses West For Failed Decolonialization, Says Direct Negotiations Only Solution In Cameroons Conflict
Advertisement

Breaking News

Cameroun Government Must Enter Direct Negotiations With Separatists- German Ambassador to UN Security Council

Breaking News

As French Cameroun Atrocities Increase In Ambazonia, More Than Four Washington Lobbying Firms Dropped Cameroun As Clients

Breaking News

CHANTAL BIYA IS DEAD-CAMEROUN SOON IN A STATE OF TURMOIL

Breaking News

French Cameroun Soldiers Rape Woman in Bafut

Breaking News

French Colonial Military Fatalities in Mambu, Bafut: One beheaded, several Arrested

Breaking News

French Cameroun Soldiers invade Bafut

Breaking News

 Roman Catholic Bishop Claims To Cure Coronavirus With Herbs

Breaking News

Chaos Looms over Cameroun as Ailing President Feared Dead

Breaking News

Ambazonia Prisoner Tortured to Death

Breaking News

Putin Russia Accuses West For Failed Decolonialization, Says Direct Negotiations Only Solution In Cameroons Conflict

Published

2 days ago

on

The Russia Federation has taken a different tone to the ongoing conflict in Southern Cameroons. In no mixing words, Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, at the opening of the VTC UNSC meeting on Central Africa described the root of the conflict in the Former British Southern Cameroons as one of failed Decolonialization and insists that the only solution lies with Negotiations. Full statement here 

Russia Federation Statement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.